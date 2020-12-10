Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. As per market experts, the negative opening of Indian share market and the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee opened at 73.68 per US dollar at the interbank forex market, falling by 11 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 73.57 per US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold rates slips down today….

The Dollar index, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has slipped 0.10% to 90.99.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,564.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,493.10 crore in the Indian share market.