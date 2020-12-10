Giant rocket explodes, rocket 16-storey building high: the scientific world in shock

The giant rocket exploded. It happened during the experiment. The rocket of SpaceX, the world’s first private space company, exploded. The starship FN8, an unmanned test rocket developed by the company in the face of mars missions, exploded.

The explosion occurred when the successful lying rocket was landing in a pre-determined manner after the specified landing. The rocket landed after reaching an altitude of eight miles from the launch site. The official said that the explosion was caused by the speed of the departure and the extra pressure. SpaceX claimed that the mission was a success, even though the rocket was lost.

SpaceX’s main goal is to transport a man to the moon and then mars through a reusable rocket. The company hopes that the reuse of the rocket will significantly reduce the cost. SpaceX is now experimenting with developing systems for this.