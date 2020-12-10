Gulf country announces visa-free entry to 103 nationalities

A gulf country has announced new visa rules. A gulf country decided to allow visa-free entry to citizens of 103 nations. Oman has announced this.

Oman has decided to exempt citizens of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days. The decision was announced to boost the tourism sector in the country. To get this facility the visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket.

“Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the sultanate for a period of 10 days,” Royal Oman police said.

Oman has earlier in last week has started issuing tourist visas. The international flights to and from Oman were resumed on October 1.