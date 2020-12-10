Gulf country to issue one-year residency permits for expats

A gulf country has decided to issue one year residency permits for expats. Kuwait has announced the decision. The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has announced that it will start issuing one-year only residency permits for expats, instead of two years or more.

The new decision will affect foreign wives of Kuwaiti citizens; children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis; non-Kuwaiti mothers whose children are citizens, and expats’ family members. Expats working in the private sector who hold a work permit of two years or more are exempt from the decision.