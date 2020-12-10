The health condition of former West Bengal chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical. Doctors informed that his condition has slightly improved. A five-member team of doctors, including a cardiologist and a pulmonologist, was constituted to monitor his health condition.

“His health condition has improved a bit. He is also maintaining a steady PCO2 level and the reading of which is at 42 this morning. This is normal for COPD patients. He is on ventilator support and his condition remains critical,” said a senior doctor treating the CPM leader.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted in a hospital on Wednesday. Bhattacharya has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.