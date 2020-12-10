Horrific incident!!! Mountain climber falls into volcanic vent escapes with her dislocated shoulder

A woman Mount Hood climber survived falls 15 feet into a volcanic vent and she miraculously escaped from the fumarole that emits steam and gases from Oregon’s tallest peak, a still-active volcano. The 32-year-old woman fell into the fumarole in the Devil’s Kitchen area, at about 11,200 feet elevation.

Another climber in the area noticed the woman sit down on her pack to rest, and later a few minutes later she had disappeared, and there was a hole in the snow where she’d been sitting. The witness was able to make his way to the fumarole and lower the rope to the woman, who secured herself and was hoisted to safety. She suffered an injured shoulder and was able to make her way to the Palmer chair lift. However, she managed to escape from the volcanic vent.

