“I can say with confidence that BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021,” said Nadda

Today, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda declared that the party is going to win next year’s Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Nadda said, “I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, lotus will bloom.” He added, “There isn’t a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was traveling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end.” He further added, “Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack today. It is a shame on democracy.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee indicating ruling party harmads on the rampage at BJP president convoy & political police. WB Police in support…I share my shame with you as it’s on account of your acts of omission & commission.” West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true color of the TMC.”