India Vs England: BCCI announces date and venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the date and venues of England cricket team’s tour to India.

Chennai and Ahmedabad will host the four-match Test series between India and England for Anthony de Mello Trophy. Chennai will host the first two Tests from February 5 and February 13. Sardar Patel Motera stadium in Ahmedabad will host the day-night Test from February 24 and the final match of the series from March 4.

“The first Test will start from February 5 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24. 5 T20I matches will be played in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium,” said Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary.

The Motera stadium will also play host to the five-match T20I series, which begins on March 12. The ODIs will be played in Pune, starting from March 23.

England tour of India 2021 – Full schedule:

Test series in Chennai, Ahmedabad

1st Test in Chennai – February 5 to 9

2nd Test in Chennai – February 13 to 17

3rd Test (D/N) in Ahmedabad – February 24 to 28

4th Test in Ahmedabad – March 4 to 8

T20I series in Ahmedabad

5-match T20I series in Ahmedabad (March 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20)

ODI series in Pune

3-match ODI series in Pune (March 23, 26, and 28)