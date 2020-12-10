Italian football legend passed away….Read more!!!

Rome: Italian football legend and 1982 Ballon d’Or winner Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64. The news of his death was released today morning.

Rossi, who played for Juventus and AC Milan, is considered one of the best forwards of all time. He played for Juventus for four years. Rossi was Italy’s hero who won the 1982 World Cup. He won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball when Italy won the tournament.

Rossi scored the first goal as Italy beat West Germany 3-1 in the final of the World Cup in Spain. He also scored a hat-trick against Brazil in the tournament.