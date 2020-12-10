Maruti Suzuki will raise prices across various car models from January. Know more!!!

On December 7, in a statement, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said that it will increase the prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to the increase in various input costs.

The company said, “You are kindly informed that over the past year, the cost of the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to the increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020. This price increase shall vary for different models.”

It also said, “2020 hasn’t been a good year. We lost the first quarter so I expect 2021 to be much better than in 2020.” MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, “Under the Smart Finance platform, currently hosted on the NEXA website, we have partnered with several popular financiers to provide custom-curated personalized loan offers for our customers. This digital service offers easy financing options and is completely transparent at each stage of the loan process.”