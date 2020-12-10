Robots set up to make sure voters follow the Covid protocol….Watch!!!

Kochi: A robot has been set up to check the body temperature and give sanitizer to the voters who come to vote in the second phase of local government elections. The service of Sayabot is at Thrikkakkara Community Hall, Ernakulam. The Sayabot test takes less than a minute to complete.

The robot first tells those who come to vote to pay attention to his left hand. The robot then raises its hand and checks the body temperature of the voter with a hand-held thermal scanner. The sanitizer is then given to the voter from the right hand of the robot. After that you can enter the room to vote. This is how the robot ensures the Covid protocol.

Asimov Robotics, based in Kalamassery Startup Village, is behind the construction of the Sayabot. Asimov Robotics CEO Jayakrishnan said the existing robot was set up in two days. He hoped that the services of the Sayabot would help in the election activities of the district administration.