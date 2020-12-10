The Left Democratic Front will win the local elections; A. Vijayaraghavan

The BJP has been in the limelight for the first time. The development work of the Left Democratic Front government has brought great relief and confidence among the people. The relief provided by welfare work and the confidence given by development work stood the most discussed and evaluated by the people in this election. He said that the left-wing Democratic Front would have a big victory.

He alleged that Congress and BJP used the election campaign to spread rumors and spread lies. He used the election scenario to assassinate the Chief Minister. The UDF also tried to attack the Chief Minister in one go. People will reject this negative attitude in the elections. They killed an Activist of CPI(M) during the elections.

Four activists were killed before the elections. RJD and Congress-led the violence. Their conspiracy was to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala during the elections. The people of Kerala want peace. He said the Left Democratic Front workers were facing sports violence with the utmost restraint.