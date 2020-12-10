Virus Updates in UAE: Reported 1,255 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths

The UAE has reported 1,255 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that it has conducted 156,425 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, which helped it to detect 1,255 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 181,405.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.