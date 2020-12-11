“3 years and onto a lifetime together”; Virushka celebrating their 3-year anniversary….

India cricket captain Virat Kohli recalled his wedding day by sharing a throwback picture on the third anniversary. Kohli married Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017 in Italy. ‘3 years and onto a lifetime together,’ Virat Kohli captioned the photo which he shared with his followers on social media on Friday. The couple is expecting their first child together in January 2021.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ?? pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

Anushka had said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us”.

“I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she told.