“3 years and onto a lifetime together”; Virushka celebrating their 3-year anniversary….

Dec 11, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

India cricket captain Virat Kohli recalled his wedding day by sharing a throwback picture on the third anniversary.  Kohli married Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017 in Italy.  ‘3 years and onto a lifetime together,’ Virat Kohli captioned the photo which he shared with his followers on social media on  Friday. The couple is expecting their first child together in January 2021.

Anushka had said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us”.

“I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she told.

