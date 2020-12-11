Bollywood makeup artist arrested after seizure of drugs….

Mumbai: The NCB arrested a well-known hairstylist, who is also the head of the make-up department at a leading Bollywood production house, along with another person in possession of 16 packets of cocaine weighing 17.6 grams.

NCB officials arrested Suraj Godambe who was receiving the stuff from one Lalchanda Yadav, an auto driver working for a Nigerian drug cartel operating in Mumbai. “The two accused persons were arrested near Meera Tower in Oshiwara, Andheri while the drug was found in their possession. A primary inquiry has revealed that the packets contained around 17.6 grams of cocaine worth Rs 56,000,” said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

“The arrested accused were produced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court and have been sent to NCB custody remand till December 16.” It is suspected that Godambe was further selling the drugs to some people associated with Bollywood and is being interrogated about the same.