Coalition forces destroyed explosive- laden boats launched by Houthi rebels

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted another attack launched by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The coalition forces destroyed two two explosives-laden boats launched by Houthi militia in the Red Sea. The remote-controlled unmanned boats were were launched from the coastal governorate of Hodeida in western Yemen.

“The two explosive boats were destroyed Wednesday evening as they represented a threat to regional and international security, and routes of sea shipping and world trade”, said Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson for the coalition forces.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.