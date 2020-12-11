COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4642 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 626, Malappuram 619, Kollam 482, Ernakulam 409, Alappuzha 396, Pathanamthitta 379, Kottayam 326, Kannur 286, Thiruvananthapuram 277, Thrissur 272, Palakkad 257, Idukki 155, Wayanad 87 and Kasaragod 71. 53,508 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.68.

A total of 68,61,907 samples have so far been sent for testing, including routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing. Today 29 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. 73 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4029 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 496 is not clear. There are currently 3,15,644 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,02,102 are under home / institutional quarantine and 13,542 in hospitals. A total of 1379 people were admitted to the hospital today.

