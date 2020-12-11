Elderly woman beaten death on suspicion of witchcraft

An elderly woman aged 60 was beaten to death with sticks and rods on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft. Two other women were injured in the incident. The incident is reported from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. The victim is identified as Mongra Oraon.

As per police, the villagers in the Mainakhola village in Nagarkata attacked the women as some people of village died recently due to illness. The locals believed that they were died because of witchcraft. The locals attacked the women using rods and sticks.

Police has arrested 7 people in relation with the incident. The investigation is underway.