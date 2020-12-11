Ellen DeGeneres COVID-19 results out….Read more!!!!

Los Angeles: Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.” In an Instagram post, Ellen said anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified, adding that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines”.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” DeGeneres said in her post. When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows.

When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio.