Extreme cruelty!!! Man arrested for dragging a dog on the road….Read more

Kochi: In Ernakulam Paravur, a man was arrested for tying a rope around the neck of a dog and then dragging it in a car on the road. Yusuf, a native of Chalaka, Kunnukara, Ernakulam was arrested. Yusuf testified that he tried to leave the dog because the family did not like it. The dog was later rescued by locals.

Transport Minister AK Sasindran has ordered stern action in the incident. The car was seized and handed over to the police, the transport minister’s office said. The driver’s license has also been revoked.

The incident took place around 10 am today. Some of the locals saw the dog being dragged in a car near Paravur Chalakkara Medical College. At first, the dog ran after the car and fell on the road as the speed of the vehicle increased. The car then pulled over on the road and moved forward. Locals, noticing the brutal activity, chased the vehicle and videotaped it.

They tried to stop the vehicle but the owner shouted at them. He later released the dog after locals stopped the vehicle. The dog had wounds all over his body. Following this, the locals lodged a complaint at the Chengamanadu police. After this, Yusuf went into hiding. Apart from the police, the locals have also lodged a complaint with the Animal Welfare Board.