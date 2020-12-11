‘Extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers’: Bollywood actor Dharmendra

Veteran Bollywood actor and former BJP MP from Bikaner, Dharmendra has came forward supporting the farmers’ protest. The actor in Friday said that he is extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Earlier the veteran actor has tweeted supporting farmers and later deleted it.

“I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast”, Dharmendra tweeted.

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Dharmendra’s son, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab. Sunny Deol has earlier said that he stand with BJP and farmers and will always be with farmers. Dharmendra’s wife, Bollywood actress Hema Malini, is also a BJP MP from Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.