‘Leadership of BJP is like that of dictators Hitler and Mussolini’; says Mamata Banerjee….

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee compared the leadership of the BJP to dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Mamata Banerjee , one of the critics of the BJP , said it had prepared its new script to break up the peasant movement. Speaking at a protest rally of the party’s peasantry, she said that “Narendra Modi’s party (BJP) is engaged in false propaganda to further its agenda.”

“The BJP has a script prepared to divert the attention of the people, to break up the agitations against it and to do so with the ongoing peasant movement.”

Banerjee said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had the support of 400 MPs but did not dare to do such things. “But the BJP, which has around 300 MPs, has complained that it is enforcing whatever laws it wants and is threatening the interests of ordinary people”.