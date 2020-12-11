Metro to increase train services from December 14

Kolkata Metro will increase the number of services from December 14. The Kolkata Metro also announced that e-passes would not be required for senior citizens, ladies and children below 15 years. Also no e-passes will be required on Sundays.

. “From December 14, 2020, the total number of services will go up from 204 to 216, (with 108 UP and 108 DN). These 12 additional services will be added from 11am to 5pm (during the non-peak hours) for better patronization. For all other commuters e-passes will only be required between 8.30 am and 11 am and between 5 pm to 8 pm,” said Indrani Banerjee, Chief Public Relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway.

Kolkata Metro Railway started running 204 services from December 7.