‘Murder over caste’ ; Dalit youth beaten to death for touching food at feast!!!

Madhya Pradesh; Two upper caste men in Madhya Pradesh’s Chattarpur district thrashed up a Dalit youth after he touched food before them at a banquet. The incident occurred in Kishanpura village of the district on December 7. Police states that the three men had assembled for a feast. The victim, Devraj Anurag, a Dalit took the food first, which enraged the two upper-caste men. A brawl cracked out between them, and soon the men started hitting Devraj up with sticks.

Devraj collapsed unconscious and the men deserted him at his home. He soon surrendered to his injuries. The victim’s family then filed a police complaint against the accused, who have been recognized as Bhoora Soni and Santosh Pal. Police have booked them on accusations of murder and have started an investigation to find them out

Speaking to the media, Chattarpur SSP Sameer Saurabh said the incident occurred on December 7. “The two accused visited Devraj at his home and asked him to come out for a feast. After two hours, they dropped him back. His family members have said he was beaten up because he had touched the food before the two upper caste men.”Police stated that the injury marks were found on Devraj’s back. The family has alleged he died after being hit up with sticks.” We have registered a murder case and formed teams to nab the accused. They will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.