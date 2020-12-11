Police seizes opium seeds worth Rs. 1crore

Police has seized opium seeds worth Rs.1 crore. The Uttar Pradesh police has also arrested 2 persons in relation with this. Police has recovered 12 quintals of opium seeds from a tractor trolley in the Budaun district in the state.

The police blocked the tractor after getting a specific input about the smuggling. As the police team approached the vehicle, two accused had fled the scene. Police has booked other two in the vehicle.

“We have arrested Dharmendra Singh and Mohit Patel with a huge consignment of poppy husk worth Rs 1 crore, while two other accused Rajeev Patel and Lateef are still absconding. Police are searching for them. The accused hail from Budaun district. We have booked them under the NDPS Act”, said top police official.