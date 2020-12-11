State government reduces school syllabus

A state government has decided to reduce the schools syllabus. West Bengal state government has decided to reduce the syllabus for Class XI for 2021 annual exams. The syllabus will be reduced by 30%-35%. Earlier the state government has slashed the syllabus for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary Examinations.

“But there will be no reduction in the syllabus of subjects where the total allotted marks in the theory paper is less than or equal to 60. They are music, health and physical education, visual arts and vocational subjects”, said West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education official. The council has listed subject-wise curtailed subjects on their portal.