Supreme Court issues notice on petition challenging High Court order quashing Kerala Minimum Wage Amendment…

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice on a petition challenging the High Court’s order quashing the amendment to the Kerala Minimum Wage Rules that the minimum wage can only be paid through a bank account. The notice was issued by a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The petition was adjourned for consideration after eight weeks.

On July 8, 2015, a division bench of the High Court partially quashed the amendments to the Kerala Minimum Wage Act introduced by the State Government. The judgment of the Division Bench was that it could not be concluded that the salary should be paid only through the bank account.

The High Court had said that the amendment to the Minimum Wage Act was illegal when it was stated that the salary could be paid through bank account, cash or check. The requirement to pay salaries through bank account through wage payment system was also abolished.

Kerala has filed a petition against the cancellation of the requirement to pay the minimum wage through a bank. Tata Consultancy Services has approached the Supreme Court challenging the amendment to the Labor Commissionerate’s wage payment system for uploading payroll records.