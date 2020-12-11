‘ We shall take revenge, everything will be returned with interest’: BJP president warns government

Dilip Ghosh, BJP West Bengal state president has warned the ruing Trinamool Congress government. Dilip Ghosh said that the party will take revenge. He said this while referring to the attack against BJP national president, JP Nadda.

“We shall change and we shall take revenge as well. Everything will be returned with interest,” wrote Ghosh in Bengali on Facebook.

BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in the South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour. Car of BJP national leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was also attacked.

The union government has sought report from the state government about the incident. The union government has sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, seeking a detailed report on the law and order situation in the state and the steps being taken by the state government in maintaining peace.