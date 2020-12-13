12 injured in truck-bus collision

At least 12 people were injured as a bus they were travelling was hit by a truck. The accident took place in Uttar Pradesh at around 4.30 am on Sunday at Pilkhani Morh. Both the vehicles fell on the roadside after the collision.

“In this accident, 12 passengers of the bus were injured. All of them have been admitted to a government hospital,” police said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck has fled the scene. The police has impounded the bus and the truck. A case has been registered by the police.