“A Shudra feels bad if we call them Shudra, they don’t understand.” ; BJP MP faces controversy for ca…

MP from the state capital Pragya Thakur has started up a controversy by creating an aggressive opinion against the SC community. Nonetheless, it is not for the first time that she has courted controversy by making such a remark.

Exhibiting her understanding regarding the “Dharmashastras,” Pragya Thakur stated that four castes were determined upon in the old Hindu texts for the approach of the society. She said, “A Kshatriya doesn’t feel bad if we call them Kshatriya. A Brahmin doesn’t feel bad if we call them brahmin. A Vaishya doesn’t feel bad if we call them Vaishya. But a Shudra feels bad if we call them Shudra, what is the reason? Because they don’t understand.”

#WATCH | Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Sehore, MP (12.12) pic.twitter.com/CbCctxmACp — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

A video of her statements is going viral on social media. Pragya Thakur also lashed out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal stating that BJP will succeed in the next Assembly polls and there will be “Hindu Raj” in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is frustrated because she has realized that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal,” Pragya Thakur said.