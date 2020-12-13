Agriculture Minister said he is hopeful that farmers will recognize the benefits of the reforms

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he is hopeful that farmers will recognize the benefits of the reforms, though the government’s offer to make amendments to the new farm laws has not resulted in a breakthrough with the protesting farmers.

Tomer said, “The government has said it was ready for talks and hopes that genuine farmers’ unions will step forward to find a solution through dialogue.” He also said, “I have always said this about the Congress that they have to leave behind their dual-faced politics. They spoke about these reforms in their election manifesto; when the UPA was in power they made attempts to introduce these reforms, but could not because of dabav and prabhav. PM Modi Ji does not give in to pressure or influence.”

Tomar added, “We have been successful in putting forth what we have to say. The unions have not been able to decide because there is no consensus among them. I want to thank the media… in the last few days they have put out very shocking news… that many Left-affiliated elements have infiltrated these protests. Some seeking the release of those who are anti-national. These elements are not allowing the talks to come to fruition. Are those raising slogans for Sharjeel Imam farmers? These are Leftists who oppose every reform announced by Narendra Modi…It has become a fashion for them to oppose whatever good is being proposed to strengthen the country.”