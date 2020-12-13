BJP booth president killed allegedly by TMC workers

A BJP worker was allegedly killed by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in West Bengal. BJP booth president Saikat Bhawal was hacked to death by TMC workers during a campaign programme of the BJP in Halishahar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday evening.

The TMC activists attacked Saikat Bhawal while he was leading a campaign programme of BJP. The BJP has alleged that he was then stabbed by sharp weapons. He was declared brought dead by the nearby hospital. Several other BJP workers were injured in the attack.

The brutal death of Saikat Bhawal at Halishahar (North 24 Parganas) is a sign of how bloody the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections are going to be.

This afternoon, the BJP worker was publicly beaten to death by TMC thugs. Eight others were seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/vlUrNJKNW7 — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) December 12, 2020

“The brutal death of Saikat Bhawal at Halishahar (North 24 Parganas) is a sign of how bloody the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections are going to be”, tweeted BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh.

“The political terrorism of TMC is underway in West Bengal. In ward no. 6 and 9 of Halishahar, TMC goons have attacked and injured 6 BJP workers. One worker, Saikat Bhawal has lost his life and another worker, Khalani Das is in critical condition”, tweeted BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya .

Meanwhile, the TMC has denied the allegations and claimed that personal rivalry is the cause of the murder.