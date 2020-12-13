BJP national president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive

National president of BJP, JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed by JP Nadda on his social media handle.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

?????? ?? ??????? ????? ????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ????? ??? ??, ???????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???????? ??? ??? ????- ???????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ???? ?????? ??, ?? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ??? ???? ???, ????? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ??????? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Many prominent personalities including Union Minister Smriti Irani, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jyotiraditya Scindia had wished a speedy recovery for Nadda.

“Wishing you a very speedy recovery Mananeeya Adhyaksh JP Nadda ji. Get well soon! Maharashtra awaits to welcome you soon”, tweeted Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.