“ BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu raj in the state”: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Pragya Singh Thakur has came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress government in the state. She has claimed that BJP will win the next assembly election in West Bengal and form the government.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realized that her rule is about to end. The BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu raj in West Bengal,” said Pragya Singh Thakur.

BJP has grown in to a major political player in the state. In the 2019, general elections BJP has bagged 18 seats out of the 42 seats and gained 40% vote share. The BJP is seeking to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, where the party, led by Banerjee, came to power in 2011 after ending the 34-year rule of the Left and extended its term in 2016.