BJP worker found dead near home

A BJP worker was found dead near his home. Sukhdeb Pramanik, BJP worker was found dead in a pond near his home in Purbasthali area in the East Burdwan district in West Bengal.

The family of Sukhdeb Pramanik and BJP has accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the death. The family of Sukhdeb Pramanik has claimed that Sukhdeb Pramanik is an active BJP worker and he had gone missing after participating in a party rally two days ago.

Also Read: BJP booth president killed allegedly by TMC workers

BJP had announced that it will organize protest rallies on Monday demanding a fair investigation and immediate arrest of the accused. TMC had denied the allegations.

Earlier, another BJP worker Saikat Bhawal, was killed in an attack in North 24 Parganas.