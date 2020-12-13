Breaking News- “Nation on high alert”; India spoils Malaysian terrorist plot !!!

The RAW has traced financial dealings of around rupees 2 lakh made by a Malaysian group, for an operation in India. Dealings, as per an Intel record, have been followed to Kuala Lumpur-based Rohingya leader Mohammed Naseer, and terrorist preacher Zakir Naik.

As per the Intel information, the terror group has trained and prepared a woman in Myanmar, who is leading the group, for an attack in India. A hawala dealer who is based in Chennai has been traced for acquiring a part of this account. According to the intelligence information gathered by AajTak/India Today TV, the operatives may enter through the Bangladesh or Nepal border.

The Intel has cautioned the police and state intelligence bureaus in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, and West Bengal on Saturday night. The possible targets are Delhi, Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya, major cities of West Bengal, and Srinagar.