Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s health improves

The health condition of former Chief Minister of West Bengal and veteran CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has improved. The invasive ventilation was taken off on Friday and he has been since on BiPAP support.

“He is conscious and alert at present. His blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation are stable. His urine output is satisfactory. He is on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV steroids, and other supportive medications are on,” the official said.

Also Read: BJP national president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive

The medical team treating the former CM has informed that he is now conscious and alert. The doctors informed that the senior leader had a cup of tea in the afternoon and soup on dinner.