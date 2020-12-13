Cannot force couples into family planning: Central government in Supreme Court

Yesterday the Centre told the Supreme Court that it was against forcing the couple to do family planning. The government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court said that forcing people to have a certain number of children and family planning would have the opposite effect.

The Central Government rejected the demand for a condition or proper control of the family size of two children. The Centre’s reply was on a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya, who had moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court rejected the petition.

The petitioner argues that the population explosion is more dangerous than the bomb blasts and that constitutional rights like clean air, drinking water, health, employment and education cannot be achieved without population control. The Centre also pointed out that the birth rate in India during 2001-2011 was the lowest in the last 100 years.