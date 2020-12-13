COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in Kerala continuing in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4698 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 649, Kozhikode 612, Ernakulam 509, Thrissur 438, Kottayam 416, Palakkad 307, Kollam 269, Kannur 267, Thiruvananthapuram 254, Wayanad 234, Pathanamthitta 229, Idukki 222, Alappuzha 218 and Kasaragod 74.

46,375 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.13. A total of 69,67,972 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUNAT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed that 29 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. Today, 93 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4034 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 528 is not clear.

