Covid-19 Updates: 721 recoveries reported in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 93.5% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. The ministry also informed that the fatality rate has reached at 1.2%.

Meanwhile, 571 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total coronavirus cases reported in the country has surged to 126,240. 721 New recoveries were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries has reached at 118048.

8 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached at 1471.