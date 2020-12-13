Did you know that turmeric milk could the ideal winter beverage for you? Here are some reasons for the same

Here are five reasons why you should be drinking warm turmeric milk every night before going to bed: Drinking a glass of turmeric milk on an empty stomach in the morning or just before bed at night can do wonders for your health as it boosts your immune system and fights off various infections.

Turmeric milk (“golden milk”) for cold, flu, depression, and more! Turmeric is fast becoming a popular remedy for just about everything that ails you. I became an avid enthusiast on a trip to Kauai when I actually had access to the fresh root for the first time. The ingredients in golden milk have powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

Chronic inflammation is thought to play a major role in chronic diseases, including cancer, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. For this reason, diets rich in anti-inflammatory compounds may reduce your risk of these conditions. Studies show that curcumin may increase levels of brain-derived neuro-trophic factor. BDNF is a compound that helps your brain form new connections and promotes the growth of brain cells.