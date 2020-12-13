Dilli-Chalo ; ‘Little boy’ distributes refreshments to protesting farmers!!!

Amid the wake of the farmers’ rally at the Delhi-Ghazipur boundary, a four-year-old boy created a new move after he supplied food among the protesting farmers during the weekend. Several people and groups are organizing edibles for the farmers between the protests.

4-year-old Rehaan was identified at the Delhi-Ghazipur border with his father as he circulated biscuits and bananas to the farmers. From their home in Vaishali, Rehan and his father Mehtab Alam visit the area of the protest every day and provide foodstuffs to the farmers.”We are distributing snacks as I come from a farmer’s family in Bihar. There are so many farmers and we felt they must be facing problems. So, we try to come to the venue daily and help them,” Mehtab Alam.

Mehtab Alam’s son desired to escort him. After distributing food, Rehaan said that he will visit the farmers again, on Sunday. Mehtab Alam gains Rs 20,000 per month and buys refreshments for distribution from his earnings.” I feel satisfied and my father would be proud and pleased to see my endeavor,” he told.

Farmer unions from all over India have established an uproar in protest against the three new farm bills passed into law by the central administration. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, camping at Delhi’s borders are pursuing the withdrawal of the new farm laws, and legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP).