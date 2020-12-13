Do you like aloo paratha as your breakfast? Here is what you need to know about the average calories in the dish

Aloo paratha is one of the most popular breakfast foods in northern India, a flatbread stuffed with a spicy potato mixture. Its name is derived from aloo, denoting a potato, parat, denoting layers, and atta, denoting flour.

The dish is often topped with Indian homemade butter called makhan and it is traditionally served with chutneys, pickles, onions, and yogurt or tea on the side. Due to its popularity, it spread from Punjab to various parts of the Indian subcontinent, but also to Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore and the Caribbean.

The flatbread is made from wholemeal flour, salt, and ghee, forming flaky, soft, and crispy layers that are golden-brown in color. The filling consists of mashed potatoes, ginger, green chilies, coriander, dried pomegranate seeds, chili powder, and salt.If you eat paratha for the breakfast every day you can use following tips to make healthy parathas. Add sooji while making the paratha dough which makes it khasta. Use whole wheat flour for making paratha dough. Instead of using Maida as some people use, make whole wheat paratha.