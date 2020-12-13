National Day holiday announced in a gulf country

A gulf country has announced the holiday for national Day. Bahrain has announced the holidays. The announcement was made by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain.

All government offices, ministries, government departments and public institutions will be closed on December 16 and 17. Bahrain celebrates its national Day on December 16th and 17the of each year. This day marks the anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the first Emir of Bahrain, to power on December 16, 1961.