NRIs deported from gulf state for protesting against ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim law’!!!

As per the reports from Arab media, Saudi Arabia expelled several non-resident Indians (NRI) residing in the Gulf state for opposing the highly controversial law introduced by the distant-right Hindu nationalistic administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Encouraged by Shaheen Bagh Protests in India in 2019, where a group of predominantly Muslim women scheduled a strike to indicate against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), several Indians living in Jeddah are stated to have indicate their solidarity by holding placards against the proposed registration bill.

The protest inflicted the NRIs at risk. It’s said that they were apprehended for breaking laws that ban any type of protest and deport back to India. Gulf countries have no tolerance towards any type of protest, march, or assemblage. But some of the protestors who were young, are said to have been ignorant of this fundamental law. Many also got into a crisis for broadcasting aid on social media.

When the Modi regime presented the NRC it flared rage. Many people stated that the movement was an endeavor by the Hindu nationalist government to alter the face of India. Amongst the provocative measures carried out by PM Modi following his re-election in May 2019 was the inspiration for new lawmaking, the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). This controversial action, which analysts say endangers to downgrade the standing of the country’s 200 million Muslim citizens, flared protests across the country.

Read more; ‘The statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in US’ ; Presence of Khalistani elements detected !!!

In Assam, nearly two million people are said to have been banned from the state’s National Register of Citizens (NRC). Around the same time, in October 2019, Saudi Arabia and India extended their collaboration particularly on security issues after a new Strategic Partnership Council was settled upon during a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to New Delhi.