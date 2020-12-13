‘Pay 1 crore rupees as fine’: State government issues new instruction for doctors

The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued a new instruction for all doctors and medical students in the state. All medical students completing postgraduate courses must work in the state in the government sector for 10 years or will have to pay a fine of Rs.1 crore. The order for this was issued last Wednesday. The order reiterated an earlier one issued on April 3, 2017.

The new order stated that government doctors should return to their native departments after returning from PG courses, failing which they would have to pay Rs 1 crore to the government. Also those leaving the PG course midway would be debarred from seeking admission for three years.