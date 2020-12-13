Ph.D. scholar arrested for producing drugs at a secret lab !!!

Hyderabad; The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Ph.D. scholar for manufacturing and delivering Meow Meow drug (also known as Mephedrone, 4Methylmethcathinone, or 4-methylephedrone) at a private lab in Hyderabad.

Operating on a clue, the DRI precluded the producer and the beneficiary during a business and grabbed 3.156 kg of Mephedrone worth 63.12 lakh from their custody. A raid was executed at the man’s house, and the officers’ retrieved Rs 12.40 lakh and 112 grams of Mephedrone samples from there. Apart from the drug, raw materials procured for a different production of Mephedrone of around 219.5 kg which is adequate to make another 15-20 kg Mephedrone was held from the clandestine lab in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The drug producer is a Ph.D. holder in Chemistry and worked in the pharma sector before. He has simulated and marketed over 100 kg Mephedrone in the last one year. Investigation disclosed that a Mumbai-based web is after the manufacturing of Mephedrone in this case. Two persons, including the Ph.D. scholar, were arrested on Friday.

Mephedrone is a prohibited psychotropic material under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). It is an artificial stimulant narcotic normally manipulated for recreation and famous among the metropolitan college students. It is also known as DRONE, Meow Meow, and is known for its consequences similar to that of MDMA, Amphetamines, and Cocaine.