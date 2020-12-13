Police neutralized two Maoists in an encounter

Police has gunned down two Maoists including a woman. The Special Operation Group of Odisha police has gunned down the Maoists in an encounter in Gajalmamudi area of Swabhiman Anchal in the Malkangiri district in Odisha on Sunday. Police have recovered two guns and Maoist literature from the spot.

The police team conducted a raid in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of Maoists. During the raid, the Maoists fired at the security personnel, who then retaliated killing two of them on the spot. The rest of the Maoists fled the scene.

The deceased woman cadre, who was in uniform, appeared to be holding an important position, and the other, who has been identified as D Ramesh, was a CPI (Maoist) area commander, informed police. A woman Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Kandhamal district on December 11