‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country reduces number of free treatments and medicines for expats

A gulf country has announced a new decision which is a big setback to expats working in the country. The Ministry of Labour in Oman has announced the new decision. The Oman government has reduced the number of free treatments and medicines for expats working in the government sector. The new decision will be applicable to expats working on on permanent as well as temporary contracts in government offices.

Following are the list of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment:

1- Organ transplantation

2- Open heart surgery.

3- Cancer tumors

4 – Hepatitis of all kinds.

5- Infertility

6- Hereditary and cancerous blood diseases

7- Reconstructive surgery

8- Hemodialysis

9- Artificial replacements (orthopedic and non-bone).

10- Addiction.

11- Diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheters of all kinds, and heart surgeries.

12- Pulmonary fibrosis

13- Multiple sclerosis (MS).

14 – Acne

15 – Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

16 – Schizophrenia

17 – Alzheimer’s

18 – Metabolic disorders.

19 – All dental services and treatments.

The list of medicines excluded from free treatment:

1- Biological medicines for the treatment of rheumatism and psoriasis

2- Biological medicines for the treatment of asthma

3- Biological medicines for the treatment of retinopathy.

4 – Diabetes drugs from insulin-like groups

5- Medicines before dialysis in cases of kidney failure.

6- The drug Botulinum for the treatment of motor nerve spasm and sweating