Slaughter Law: BJP to issue ordinance. Read more!!!

The BJP is all set to pass an ordinance after it failed to introduce the Slaughter Law in the Legislative Council in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he had sought the governor’s permission to meet the special session to introduce the bill on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa, however, said that if the Chairman was not ready to join the Upper House, he would try to issue the ordinance. Earlier, chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty had dissolved the House before the Bill was introduced in the Legislature. The BJP has also sought permission to move a no-confidence motion against Shetty.

Once the bill is passed through the Upper House, slaughter of cattle like cows, bulls and buffaloes in the state will be illegal. Those who violate the law will be punished with imprisonment for up to seven years and fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. If convicted, the government can confiscate their cattle, property, vehicles, etc.